Homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce were burglarized last month

If Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks like Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce possibly have been victimized by the Wet Bandits.

Last month, the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized on consecutive days.

Via TMZ.com, Mahomes’s mansion was entered on Sunday, October 6. The burglary at Kelce’s home happened on Monday, October 7 — during Kansas City’s Monday night game against the Saints.

Details aren’t yet available as to what was stolen from Mahomes’s home, or whether Mahomes and his family were present at the time. At Kelce’s home, $20,000 in cash was reportedly stolen.

TMZ reports that the incidents might be part of a larger crime spree in the area. Still, there’s a certain degree of brazenness that goes into entering the homes of a couple of major NFL stars and stealing things.

And it could have turned out much worse than it did. Seventeen years ago this month, Washington safety Sean Taylor was shot and later died during a burglary of his home in Miami.