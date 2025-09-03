 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes can break two NFL touchdown pass records on Friday night

  
Published September 3, 2025 02:48 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is closing in on two NFL records for touchdown passes, and could break them both in Friday night’s opener against the Chargers.

Mahomes has 291 touchdown passes in his NFL career (245 in the regular season and 46 in the postseason), and can break the records both for the most in his first nine NFL seasons and for the most before turning 30 years old.

The current record for the most touchdown passes in a player’s first nine seasons is 293, set by Peyton Manning. Mahomes needs just two touchdown passes this season to tie Manning’s record and three to break it. It’s safe to say Mahomes will break that record this season.

Mahomes’ 245 regular-season touchdown passes are tied with Dan Marino for the most by any player before turning 30. Mahomes turns 30 on September 17, so he needs to throw just one touchdown pass in either Week One or Week Two to move ahead of Marino and own the record by himself.

With all those touchdowns, two regular-season MVP awards and three Super Bowl MVPs, it’s fair to say Mahomes has accomplished more in his 20s than any player in NFL history. Time will tell how much Mahomes does in his 30s and whether he plays into his 40s, but he’s well on his way to an all-time great career.