Patrick Mahomes can earn his 10th home playoff win, only Tom Brady has more

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never played a road playoff game, but he’s played plenty at home, and if the Chiefs beat the Dolphins on Saturday night, Mahomes will join some truly elite company in NFL history.

A Chiefs win at Arrowhead Stadium would be the 10th home playoff win of Mahomes’ career. Only Tom Brady, who won 21 home playoff games, has more home playoff wins among all quarterbacks in NFL history. Two other quarterbacks, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, won exactly 10 home playoff games.

Mahomes is currently in a three-way tie with John Elway and Brett Favre with nine home playoff wins.

The only postseason games Mahomes has played outside Kansas City are his three Super Bowl appearances on neutral fields. The Chiefs have won two of those three.

If the Chiefs win on Saturday and the Bills beat the Steelers on Sunday, Mahomes will play at Buffalo next, going on the road in the divisional round for the first time in his career. If the Steelers upset the Bills, Mahomes can get another home playoff game in the divisional round and try to go for home playoff win No. 11.