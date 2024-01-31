Patrick Mahomes can pass Peyton Manning and move into Top 5 all-time playoff TD passes

Patrick Mahomes is only 28 years old, but he’s compiling a postseason resume that surpasses even Hall of Fame quarterbacks who played twice as long as he did.

Mahomes has thrown 39 postseason touchdown passes in his career, which means if he throws one touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII, he’ll tie Peyton Manning for the fifth-most in NFL history, with 40. With two touchdown passes, Mahomes will move ahead of Manning and have fifth place to himself.

By next year, there’s a good chance Mahomes will be in second place on the all-time playoff touchdown pass list. Currently second place is a tie between Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers with 45 postseason touchdown passes, one ahead of Brett Favre, who threw 44 postseason touchdown passes. Mahomes is only six touchdown passes away from Montana and Rodgers in second place.

Mahomes is still a long way from the record held by Tom Brady of 88 postseason touchdown passes. That record may never be broken, although if anyone can break it, it’s Mahomes.