Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs starters set to play about a quarter on Saturday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is sticking with his usual process when it comes to preseason playing time.

Via multiple reporters on the beat, Reid said in his Thursday press conference that Kansas City’s starters — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes — will play about a quarter in Saturday’s preseason opener against Arizona.

The second unit is set to play the second quarter, the third unit the third quarter, and the fourth unit the fourth quarter. Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe, and Chris Oladokun are the Chiefs’ QBs who will handle the work after Mahomes is finished.

This is how Reid has gotten his players on the field for a long time in the preseason.

Some starters may not play due to injury. Receiver Rashee Rice (groin) and receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle) could be two of them, as they’ve been dealing with their respective issues over the last few practices. Neither Rice nor Brown’s injury is set to sideline them for a long period of time.