Patrick Mahomes costs bettors “tens of millions” by sliding short of the goal line

Even with a spread of 9.5 points, most who partake in legal wagering placed their money on the Chiefs on Sunday night. It looked good until it didn’t. Until it did again.

Until it didn’t.

The Chiefs, after blowing a 17-0 margin, led by three with two minutes to play. They faced third and eight from the Jets’ 11, with two minutes to play. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass. He scrambled. He had a clean path to the end zone. And he . . . .

Slid to the ground short of the goal line.

Since the Jets had no timeouts remaining, the Chiefs were able to milk the clock. And, yes, in theory, a touchdown and an extra point would have given the Jets the ball with a theoretical chance to score, recover an onside kick, and score again. So it was the smart move by Mahomes.

Coincidentally, it also made millions for the sports books.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the move “shifted tens of millions of dollars at sportsbooks around the nation.”

Purdum notes that, an hour before kickoff, the Chiefs accounted for 91 percent of the betting and 84 percent of the money wagered at Caesars Sportsbook.

Not everyone lost money on Mahomes not scoring. Purdum notes that the opening 9.5-point spread moved to eight, after the so-called “sharps” started putting big money on the Jets.

Caesers, for example, reported a $350,000 bet and a $240,556 wager on the Jets getting 8.5 points on Sunday. Even then, the betting was still heavily skewed toward the Chiefs.

And so, when Mahomes returns to his brand new house on Monday morning, maybe he’ll find a few housewarming gifts from “the house” for the many monies he saved them by not taking the easy touchdown that would have taken millions out of their coffers.

I’m kidding about that. No, really, I am. I’m kidding. I am kidding.