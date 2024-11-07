Patrick Mahomes: DeAndre Hopkins does a great job of getting himself open

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and newly acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins displayed their budding chemistry on Monday night in Kansas City’s victory over Tampa Bay.

Hopkins caught eight passes for 86 yards with two touchdowns — season highs in all three categories, including his time with the Titans.

Mahomes told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he and the team are continuing to get Hopkins more and more comfortable within the offense.

“Obviously, he had a big game this last game, but we continue to give him more and more opportunities to make plays,” Mahomes said. “We move him around and let him do what he’s special at and that’s catching the football, winning one-on-one matchups and getting open in zone coverage. It’s just going to help the entire offense, not only for him, but helping other guys get open as well. Obviously, with the big game that he had this last game, I’m sure they’ll be more eyes on him this week which will in turn help other guys get open.”

The more the quarterback and receiver work together, the more Mahomes has gained an understanding of how Hopkins sees things on the field.

“I mean, a lot of that comes with reps but you can tell by the way he talks and the way he does stuff on the football field that he has a good feel for getting himself open, being in the right spot at the right time,” Mahomes said. “He does a great job at getting himself open and being in the right spot at the right time and as we get more and more reps, that will continue to get better.”

Through two games with Kansas City, Hopkins has 10 catches on 12 targets for 115 yards with two TDs. The Chiefs will look to keep that production going on Sunday when they play the division-rival Broncos.