Patrick Mahomes guarantees Chiefs will run “Corndog” play in third consecutive Super Bowl

  
Published May 2, 2024 06:26 PM

In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs used a play Andy Reid called “Corndog” early in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead on their way to a 38-35 win.

A year later in Super Bowl LVIII in overtime against the 49ers, the Chiefs used a version of “Corndog,” renaming it “Tom and Jerry,” for a walk-off win on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney.

Mahomes promises they will run it again in Super Bowl LIX.

“That play was freaking sweet, man,” Mahomes said on the Impaulsive podcast. “It was not supposed to go to the guy who caught the touchdown. We ran the Corndog one against the Eagles. Sorry, it was a touchdown. Won the game. Then, we were going to run a fake version of that [against the 49ers] and then do a little shovel pass, and it was wide open again.

“So, next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again. Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now.”

Some have posted the end of Mahomes’ quote on social team and have interpreted it as Mahomes guaranteeing a three-peat. That’s not what he said, but by guaranteeing the Chiefs will run the “Corndog” in Super Bowl LIX, he has guaranteed the Chiefs at least will get back to the Super Bowl.

No team, of course, ever has won three consecutive Super Bowls.