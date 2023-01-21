Patrick Mahomes: I’ll be good to go next week

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he has no doubt he’ll play in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said on NBC after injuring his ankle against the Jaguars that X-rays were negative and he’s confident he can play through the injury.

“They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes credited his teammates for coming through on a day when he was less than 100 percent healthy.

“It’s a credit to the guys around me. Our offensive line kept me clean in the pocket, knowing I couldn’t move,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he never wanted to leave the game but that the coaching and medical staffs told him he had to have the ankle examined during the second quarter. He’ll surely undergo plenty more tests in the week ahead, but he has no doubt where he’ll be on Conference Championship Sunday.