Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Mahomes: I’ll be good to go next week

  
Published January 21, 2023 02:45 PM
nbc_snf_mahomesq1injv2_230121
January 21, 2023 05:21 PM
Patrick Mahomes goes down after trying to complete a pass between two Jaguars defenders near midfield and comes up limping after one of them lands directly on the QB's ankle.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he has no doubt he’ll play in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said on NBC after injuring his ankle against the Jaguars that X-rays were negative and he’s confident he can play through the injury.

“They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes credited his teammates for coming through on a day when he was less than 100 percent healthy.

“It’s a credit to the guys around me. Our offensive line kept me clean in the pocket, knowing I couldn’t move,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he never wanted to leave the game but that the coaching and medical staffs told him he had to have the ankle examined during the second quarter. He’ll surely undergo plenty more tests in the week ahead, but he has no doubt where he’ll be on Conference Championship Sunday.