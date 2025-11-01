Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are first and second in MVP odds heading into Sunday’s meeting

The NFL’s two best players will meet on Sunday in Buffalo.

The Chiefs are facing the Bills, which means starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face each other for the ninth time. This time, they’re the top two favorites to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes is the current favorite with +125 odds, while Allen is second at +350.

Allen, the league’s reigning MVP, won the award for the first time last season. Mahomes won it in 2018 and again in 2022.

Sunday’s game will be the 10th time Mahomes and Allen have faced each other. Allen’s Bills are 4-1 against Mahomes’ Chiefs in the regular season, but Mahomes’ Chiefs are 4-0 against Allen’s Bills in the playoffs.

It won’t be surprising to see the Bills and Chiefs face off again in January. The winner of Sunday’s game could make a big difference in determining whether that meeting is in Buffalo or in Kansas City. And in whether Allen or Mahomes wins MVP.