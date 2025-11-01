 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are first and second in MVP odds heading into Sunday’s meeting

  
Published November 1, 2025 04:35 AM

The NFL’s two best players will meet on Sunday in Buffalo.

The Chiefs are facing the Bills, which means starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face each other for the ninth time. This time, they’re the top two favorites to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes is the current favorite with +125 odds, while Allen is second at +350.

Allen, the league’s reigning MVP, won the award for the first time last season. Mahomes won it in 2018 and again in 2022.

Sunday’s game will be the 10th time Mahomes and Allen have faced each other. Allen’s Bills are 4-1 against Mahomes’ Chiefs in the regular season, but Mahomes’ Chiefs are 4-0 against Allen’s Bills in the playoffs.

It won’t be surprising to see the Bills and Chiefs face off again in January. The winner of Sunday’s game could make a big difference in determining whether that meeting is in Buffalo or in Kansas City. And in whether Allen or Mahomes wins MVP.