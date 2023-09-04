Patrick Mahomes: Kadarius Toney’s return is “a huge positive”

When the Chiefs take on the Lions on Thursday, they’ll have one of their top receivers back in Kadarius Toney.

Dealing with a knee injury, Toney missed nearly all of training camp and the preseason. But head coach Andy Reid said Toney is “good to go” for Week 1.

On Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Toney’s return is “obviously a positive.”

“The talent that he has, the competitor that he is — to be able to go out there and have that weapon would definitely be a huge positive,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “He’s done a great job in the practices that he’s been in so far, and I’m looking forward to him continuing to step up and be even better and be more like his normal self.

“Honestly going out there the first few days and seeing him, he looks like KT. I’m excited for that, he put a lot of time in that rehab process so that he can get himself ready, hopefully, to play in this first week.”

The Chiefs acquired Toney midway through last season and he caught 14 passes for 171 yards with two touchdowns in seven games. He then caught seven more passes for 50 yards during the postseason, including a critical touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

Toney, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are expected to be Kansas City’s top three receivers this season along with tight end Travis Kelce.