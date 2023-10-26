Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman brings another spark of energy

Kansas City brought back Mecole Hardman last week and he made an immediate impact in the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

Hardman had a 50-yard punt return in the fourth quarter that helped spark the club’s last touchdown. On that same drive, he had a 6-yard catch to convert on third down and keep the chains moving.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted the positive influence Hardman’s had on the team since he’s been back.

“I think he brings another spark of energy,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “You all see Mecole, he always has a smile on his face, and for him to be there in that locker room, you can just feel the energy.

“Obviously, the speed and he has familiarity with the offense, so other guys who are younger can learn from him because he’s been here for a couple years now. Even though he left, he’s back quick enough that he can pick up the stuff that we added in pretty quickly.”

Hardman’s return could provide another element for Kansas City to attack Denver’s defense after the two teams played one another just two Thursdays ago. They’ll face off again in Colorado on Sunday.