Patrick Mahomes misses Pro Bowl roster

The numbers justify the omission. The name makes it stunning.

For the first time since becoming the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has missed the Pro Bowl roster.

The stats, or lack thereof, warrant it. Yes, Mahomes is second in the AFC in completions and third in yards. But he has 26 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. And his passer rating of 93.2 lands squarely in the middle of the pack.

Still, it’s Patrick Freaking Mahomes. Tight end Travis Kelce made it, despite career lows in yardage, yards per catch, and touchdowns.

Then again, Kelce got more fan votes than any other player. With the roster determined by a 1/3-1/3-1/3 split between fans, players, and coaches, Kelce benefits from the fan bump.

Mahomes can’t be upset. It wasn’t a snub. There are three spots, and the players who made it — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow — deserved them.

Still, the Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC playoff field. And Mahomes is the most important player on the team. That arguably counts for something.

If it does, it didn’t count for enough to get him on the Pro Bowl roster.