Patrick Mahomes on 0-2 start: What an opportunity to prove who we are

Until this season, the Chiefs had never started out 0-2 with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

So this is new territory for the club as it gets ready to play the Giants on Sunday night.

How is Mahomes feeling about being winless two weeks into the season?

“Obviously, being 0-2, there’s more urgency than even last week, and I feel like we were very urgent last week,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “Definitely new territory as far as being 0-2, but knowing that we got the guys for it — we have the mindset of going out there and being even better.

“In my eyes, it looks like what an opportunity — what an opportunity to prove who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming back from 0-2 and trying to build up to win a big football game on Sunday Night Football and try and get our season going in the right direction from there.”

Even when things have gone poorly for the Chiefs in the past, Mahomes has been relentlessly positive when speaking to the media. That clearly hasn’t changed in 2025, with Mahomes noting his confidence in current group to get things right.

“I think it’s just the people that we have in the locker room,” Mahomes said. “Even though we have never been 0-2, we’ve had stretches where we’ve lost big games kind of consecutively, and guys have responded. It’s about the character of the guys in the locker room more than it is the play on the football field, and I think that we have the guys that are going to continue to work. They’re not going to let this push them down, they’re going to use it if anything as motivation to be even better.

“I think that gives me [the] most faith, and then the coaches that we have, they’ll continue to push to be even better. We’ll have a great week of practice this week and know we’re going to have to play our best football to win a game against a good football team in the Giants.”

Through two weeks, Mahomes has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He’s also rushed for 123 yards and two TDs. Mahomes’ career high in rushing yards is 389 from the 2023 season.