Patrick Mahomes on Missouri or Kansas: “We can’t go wrong”

As the Chiefs ponder whether to renovate Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri or to build a new stadium in Kansas, the face of the franchise is playing both sides of the fence.

“You know, it is really out of my control, honestly,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said this week in an interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC Sport. “But I think there’s a — Arrowhead is a special place. It’s a special place that doesn’t come around a lot of times. It’s my favorite place to play in the NFL, not just because it’s my team, but you can feel the history of it when you play.”

Advantage Missouri?

“But I know Kansas has done a great bit as well,” Mahomes said. “And I mean, they would build a great stadium and facility and be the top of the top. And so I don’t really have a choice no matter, anyways, but I think either way, we can’t go wrong, because we have the fan base of the Chiefs Kingdom behind us, and they’ll fill that stadium, no matter if it’s in Missouri or Kansas. So I’m just excited for the future of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The team’s current lease runs through the 2030 season, when Mahomes will 34. If/when they open a new stadium in Kansas City the following season, he’ll be turning 35.

While he’ll be closer to the end of his career than the beginning, Mahomes could still have several good years left.