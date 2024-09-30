Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce: He makes plays when we need them, he did that Sunday

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s slow start to the season was the topic of much conversation around the team heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but Kelce said he wasn’t worried about his numbers as long as the team wins games.

On Sunday, Kelce got both the numbers and the win. Kelce caught seven passes for 89 yards after posting eight catches for 69 yards through the first three weeks of the year.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid said he doesn’t “care what anybody thinks” in terms of criticism of Kelce’s start to the season and that he hasn’t been concerned about the lack of production. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a similar view of how things have played out.

“I mean, the whole Kelce thing in general hasn’t been a worry to me,” Mahomes said, via Greg Beachum of the Associated Press. “I know whatever we need, he’s going to make plays. And that’s what he did today.”

Wide receiver Rashee Rice’s knee injury makes the need for Kelce to produce all the more significant and Sunday was a welcome reminder of what he can do on the field.