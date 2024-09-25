Travis Kelce: I’m worried about winning, not the catches and the yards

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s individual numbers are down early this season, but they aren’t his biggest concern.

Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards so far this season and he said on his New Heights podcast that he feels the way defenses have played the Chiefs has led to fewer opportunities than he’s had in the past. His brother Jason said that he can’t wait for that to turn around, but Kelce said “we’re good to go” as long as the 3-0 Chiefs keep winning games.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all that,” Kelce said. “I have the most fun when the ball is thrown my way, who doesn’t? It has everything to do with execution, just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That’s always going to be the goal.”

Kelce’s production was an issue at points last season as well, but he was back to being a major weapon in the postseason as the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl. No one in Kansas City or the Kelce family is likely to complain if things were to follow a similar script this year.