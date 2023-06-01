Patrick Mahomes picking Blaine Gabbert’s brain about Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert entered the NFL six years before Patrick Mahomes, but his resume is not nearly as decorated as the quarterback he is backing up in Kansas City. Gabbert has started 13 fewer games, won two fewer Super Bowls as a starting quarterback and thrown 141 fewer touchdowns.

But Mahomes expects to learn a lot from Gabbert, who signed with the Chiefs to be Mahomes’ backup after Chad Henne retired.

“Yeah, I mean first off, I knew of Blaine from Chad [with] them playing in Jacksonville together and Chad spoke very highly of him,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “And then since he’s been in the building, he’s been a true pro and he’s came in – you see the talent [and] you see why he was a top-10 draft pick or a first-round draft pick and the arm strength there and things like that.”

Gabbert spent the past three seasons backing up Tom Brady in Tampa. Mahomes has peppered Gabbert with questions about the GOAT.

“He was just backing up Tom, so I’m asking for any advice he can give me because if you’re learning from that guy, you’re learning from the right guy,” Mahomes said.