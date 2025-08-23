Patrick Mahomes plays three drives in preseason finale for Chiefs

With only three preseason games and plenty of joint practices, more and more teams are keeping their key players in bubble wrap throughout August. The Chiefs are not.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played three drives in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Bears.

The efforts resulted in two touchdowns and a field goal, with a touchdown pass to receiver Rashee Rice.

Mahomes completed eight of 13 passes for 143 yards. He also had an 18-yard run.

Yes, playing starters in preseason games introduces a risk of injury. So do 17 regular-season games. The Chiefs have struck the balance in favor of getting ready for the grind.

It starts two weeks tonight, with a game against the Chargers. It continues nine days after that, with a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Eagles. Other key contests loom before the Week 10 bye, including the Ravens, Lions, Commanders, and Bills.