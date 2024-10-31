Patrick Mahomes pops up on practice report with ankle injury

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the injury report for the first time this season. He has an ankle injury but got a full practice Thursday.

The Chiefs play the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

Running back Kareem Hunt (quad) had a limited practice as did defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral).

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (illness) did not practice.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) were full participants.