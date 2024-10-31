 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes pops up on practice report with ankle injury

  
Published October 31, 2024 06:06 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the injury report for the first time this season. He has an ankle injury but got a full practice Thursday.

The Chiefs play the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

Running back Kareem Hunt (quad) had a limited practice as did defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral).

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (illness) did not practice.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) were full participants.