Patrick Mahomes regrets his reaction to Kadarius Toney offside call

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the truly greats guys of the NFL, slipped out of character on Sunday after officials wiped out a go-ahead touchdown by finding that Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney lined up offside. On Monday, he retreated to the man we’ve always known.

“Obviously, you don’t want to react that way,” Mahomes told Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports in Kansas City. “I mean, I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. And I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. . . . More than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it. So I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. Not a great example for kids watching the game.”

Cameras and microphones captured Mahomes complaining to Allen after the game about the call. As if Allen can do anything about it.

It ultimately was a bad look for Mahomes. He seems to know it. To his credit.

We all make mistakes. The challenge is to admit it, learn from it, and move on.