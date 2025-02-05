Patrick Mahomes says Super Bowl loss to Bucs still haunts him

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is about to play in his fifth Super Bowl with a chance to become the first team to win three in a row.

He enters Sunday’s game 3-1 in Super Bowls. But even years later, the one loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to cap the 2020 season sticks in his craw.

In his Wednesday press conference, Mahomes was asked if there’s one game that he replays in his mind that keeps him up at night.

“The Super Bowl versus Tampa,” Mahomes said. “That’s pretty easy.”

The Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LV 31-9 with Mahomes completing 26-of-49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He and the Chiefs haven’t played that poorly in a postseason game since then, and that loss may fuel Mahomes to another victory in Super Bowl LIX this weekend.