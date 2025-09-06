 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes’ TD run draws Chiefs within 13-12 of Chargers

  
Published September 5, 2025 10:17 PM

The Chiefs running backs have only eight carries for 34 yards. Patrick Mahomes has five carries for 52 yards, and his 11-yard touchdown run has drawn the Chiefs to within a point of the Chargers.

Mahomes took over on the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half after the Chargers went three-and-out to start the half.

He ran for 37 yards and threw for 43 in the 80-yard drive, overcoming two penalties on offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made a 59-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, missed the extra point. That leaves the Chiefs trailing the Chargers 13-12.

Mahomes has completed 17 of 27 passes for 141 yards.