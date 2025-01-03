 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones among Chiefs players doubtful for Week 18

  
Published January 3, 2025 04:50 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his team would be resting starters for this weekend’s matchup against the Broncos and his team’s injury report reflects that.

Kansas City announced quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), and cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) are doubtful with their respective injuries. Linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end George Karlaftis, safety Justin Reid, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and tight end Travis Kelce are all doubtful due to a coach’s decision.

As Reid noted earlier, Running back Isiah Pacheco (rib) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are out.

With so many doubtful and out players, some may be active on Sunday even if they’re not going to play.

Returning from injured reserve, receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) are both out.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring), defensive tackle Mike Pennel (hamstring), defensive back Chamarri Conner (concussion), receiver Nikko Remigio (wrist), and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (shoulder) are off the injury report and are expected to play.