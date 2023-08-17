Patrick Mahomes wants Andy Reid to call more QB sneaks: I haven’t got stopped yet

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has admitted that his approach to short-yardage situations changed after Patrick Mahomes disclocated his kneecap while attempting a quarterback sneak in 2019.

The Chiefs now are reluctant to put their MVP quarterback in harm’s way.

“[The difference is] probably because my kneecap was on the side of my leg,” Mahomes said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today. “I think we were doing pretty good until that. No, we were good into we were really good at it until last year. I mean, last year, we didn’t do very well at it. So, we didn’t get the one in the first one. This is the preseason, so we’ve kind of we’ve went back and kind of evaluated it. And hopefully, by the time season comes around, we can get back to converting those.”

During the first preseason game against the Saints, the Chiefs faced a fourth-and-one at their own 48. Tight end Blake Bell took a direct snap and was stopped for no gain.

Mahomes wants Reid to return to calling quarterback sneaks, because he knows he can get the needed yard.

“I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet,” Mahomes said. “Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure he’s not going to let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl, and so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there.”