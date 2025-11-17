Patrick Mahomes: We haven’t been consistent and it starts with me

The Chiefs fell to 5-5 with Sunday’s 22-19 loss in Denver and that record matches what quarterback Patrick Mahomes feels has been the biggest problem with the team on the field this season.

All five of their wins have come by at least 13 points, but all five of their losses have been by one score. That’s a big change from recent seasons when Mahomes and the Chiefs seemed to find an inexhaustible supply of rabbits to pull out of their hats in close games.

On Sunday, Mahomes threw an interception and had a few near-misses on throws that could have gone for big plays while also throwing for 276 yards and a touchdown. That lack of consistency from play to play mirrors the Chiefs’ lack of consistency from week to week and Mahomes feels he’s the biggest reason why that’s the case.

“I think we’re really talented,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve got a lot of great players, but it’s about being more consistent. I think it starts with me. There’s times where I’m firing and we’re moving the ball down the field at ease. But there’s times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw like I did or a protection call or whatever that is. It’s about being more consistent, that’s what this league is. We haven’t been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me.”

The win moved the Broncos three games ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West and Kansas City would be staying home if the playoffs started today. Mahomes said that they are “at that point where we’ve got to find a way to win games” and they’ll need to do it often, but that will be too much to ask for if consistency continues to be the missing piece of the puzzle.