Patrick Mahomes: We’ve lost too many games already

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot of experience making improbable comebacks and game-winning plays in the final seconds, but he was on the other side of things on Monday night in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs gave up an early 14-0 lead and then fell behind when Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd returned a Mahomes interception 99 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. They were able to move back into the lead with 1:45 left to play, but Mahomes could only watch as the Jaguars drove down the field to set up quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s stumbling, game-winning touchdown run.

In his postgame press conference, Mahomes said the Chiefs “let a game slip away.” In addition to his interception, the team committed 13 penalties that included a couple of defensive pass interference calls that helped set up Jacksonville scores.

The result was the third one-score loss of the season for a team that’s specialized in pulling those out in recent years.

“It kinda just talks about our entire season. We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we kinda crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles and whatever that is,” Mahomes said. “We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those change games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already. We gotta find a way to be better as a team.”

The Chiefs don’t get much chance to breathe. They’ll face the Lions on a short week and will need to be sharper for 60 minutes if they’re going to avoid a fourth loss in six games.