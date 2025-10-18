 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes will attempt to extend mastery of AFC West vs. Raiders

  
Published October 18, 2025 02:07 PM

On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face a division rival for the 42nd time. His record against AFC West teams is a mind-boggling 35-6.

That translates to a winning percentage of 85.4. It’s the highest number from any starting quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, with a minimum of 20 starts.

Mahomes has also never lost consecutive games in the division. Sunday’s visit from the Raiders will be Kansas City’s first AFC West game since a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost seven straight games in the AFC West. It’s the longest current division losing streak in the league.

Aiding the cause for Mahomes will be the return of receiver Rashee Rice. It will be the first-ever regular-season game with Rice, receiver Xavier Worthy, and receiver Hollywood Brown available for the Chiefs, who seem to be back on track after an 0-2 start.