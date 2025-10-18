Patrick Mahomes will attempt to extend mastery of AFC West vs. Raiders

On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face a division rival for the 42nd time. His record against AFC West teams is a mind-boggling 35-6.

That translates to a winning percentage of 85.4. It’s the highest number from any starting quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, with a minimum of 20 starts.

Mahomes has also never lost consecutive games in the division. Sunday’s visit from the Raiders will be Kansas City’s first AFC West game since a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost seven straight games in the AFC West. It’s the longest current division losing streak in the league.

Aiding the cause for Mahomes will be the return of receiver Rashee Rice. It will be the first-ever regular-season game with Rice, receiver Xavier Worthy, and receiver Hollywood Brown available for the Chiefs, who seem to be back on track after an 0-2 start.