MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Peterson: We have the pieces on defense, it’s going to come down to Kenny Pickett

  
Published June 19, 2023 04:17 AM
June 14, 2023 12:47 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said last week that he thinks the team could have the best defense in the league during the 2023 regular season and his teammate Patrick Peterson seems to share the rosy opinion of the unit.

The veteran cornerback was a guest on The Jim Rome Show recently and he was asked about how he sees the team measuring up to the rest of the league ahead of training camp. Peterson said that he thinks the team has all that it needs on the defensive side of the ball before shifting to the other side.

Peterson pointed out the talent that the team has at various spots on offense before turning his attention to quarterback Kenny Pickett, who Peterson believes holds the key to the team’s success in his hands.

“I do, and what it’s going to come down to is we have all the pieces that we need on defense ,” Peterson said. “We know defense wins championships. We have talent across the board on the offensive side of the ball. I believe the front office did a great job of getting what we needed in the draft as far as getting Broderick [Jones] in the first round, a left tackle, young pup who you should expect to see play a lot. You added Allen Robinson, you got Diontae Johnson, you got George Pickens, you got Najee [Harris]. You know it’s all going to come down to how well Kenny can play and can he put the ball where it needs to go. I believe he is a guy that we can rely on, a guy that we can count on. Now it’s all going to fall on him if he can go out there and show us what he’s capable of doing.”

Peterson has seen plenty of quarterbacks over a dozen years in the NFL and the Steelers will be hoping that he’s correctly identified Pickett as a player that the team can count on in 2023.