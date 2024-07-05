Patrick Peterson wonders why so many “high-caliber” DBs are free agents

Patrick Peterson said earlier this year that he thinks he has a lot left in the tank, but no team has moved to sign the veteran defensive back since he was released by the Steelers in March.

During an episode of his All Things Covered podcast, Peterson said he’ll “definitely be ready” if he gets a call to join a team for training camp before noting that he’s not the only pedigreed defensive back still looking for a deal. Peterson and co-host Bryant McFadden mentioned cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Stephon Gilmore are unsigned and safeties like Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs are also free agents.

“What do you think it is about the corners and the safety market at this day and age?” Peterson asked. “We know it’s a passing league, right? Why do you see so many high-caliber guys who’ve played at a high level — defensive backs — still free agents right now?”

McFadden noted the NFL rule that veteran salaries are guaranteed for the entire season if players are on a roster for Week One as a possible reason why Peterson and others have not found homes this offseason. Injuries or other developments in camp could also change that outlook and open doors for some recognizable faces to land in new places by September.