Patrick Queen: Dublin crowd was into the entire game, different than being at home

  
Published September 29, 2025 07:09 AM

The Steelers have strong ties to Ireland through their late owner Dan Rooney and they were hard to miss during the NFL’s first regular season game in Dublin.

Crowds at international games are often non-partisan, but Croke Park was clearly pulling for the Steelers and reveling in every good turn for the team during their 24-21 win over the Vikings. When the game was over, linebacker Patrick Queen said the fans in Dublin compared favorably to the ones that the Steelers play in front of in Pittsburgh.

“It was incredible,” Queen said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “I might get a little heat, but it’s kind of different than being at home. They were into it the whole entire game. Every single third down, we could hear them.”

Defensive end Cam Heyward steered clear of a direct comparison, but said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the atmosphere in Dublin was “second to none” and it seems likely that the NFL will be back for more games in that setting in the years to come.