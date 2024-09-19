Patrick Queen: Greg Roman, Chargers are going to test our will this weekend

When linebacker Patrick Queen was a member of the Ravens, he spent a lot of time practicing against offenses that were being led by offensive coordinator Greg Roman but neither man still plies his trade in Baltimore.

Roman was dispatched after the 2022 season and Queen moved on to the Steelers as a free agent this offseason, but they’ll be back in the same place this Sunday. Roman now runs the offense for the Chargers, who will be in Pittsburgh for a meeting of 2-0 teams that Queen things is going to look a lot like those practice sessions.

The Chargers have been churning up yards on the ground and Queen believes that they are going to try to steamroll the Pittsburgh defense this weekend.

“I faced [Roman’s offense] for three years every day in practice,” Queen said, via the team’s website. “Smashmouth football. January-type football home. He’s going to try to see if he can test your will. And that’s what we’ve got to go out there and try to stop. So, it’s going to be smashmouth football, it’s going to be your man versus our man. I can’t wait.”

The Chargers run game is led by Queen’s former Baltimore teammate J.K. Dobbins, who has come back from injuries to run for 266 yards through two weeks. Queen said he thinks Dobbins is back to his old form, which makes him all the more eager to earn “bragging rights” in their upcoming battle.