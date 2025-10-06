Patrick Ricard to miss at least one more game before his season debut

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has yet to play this season. Yet, he has remained on the active roster all season.

Coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Ricard’s calf injury originally was a 2-3-week injury, but Ricard had a setback in his rehab.

The Ravens now hope Ricard can return after the team’s off week to face the Bears in Week 8.

“I guess we’ll put Pat up [with the media] at some point in time to talk about it,” Harbaugh said, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “People are wondering what’s going on. It was a surprise deal for us. I’m just going to be honest about it, OK?

“Pat was supposed to be a 2-3-week injury when it first happened in training camp, and then he kind of re-tweaked it, and then it was supposed to be another 2-3 week[s]. It’s just been a slow burn. If we’d have known it would be this, we would’ve put him on IR the first week, and we would’ve had another roster spot. Nobody’s more frustrated than Pat. That’s been a tough one. We’re looking at maybe the Bears game. That’s the one I’m hoping for for Pat. He is, too. We’ll see if he makes it or not.”

Harbaugh indicated that Ricard’s absence is “definitely a factor” in some of the Ravens’ problems running the ball.

Baltimore ranks 16th in rushing, and Derrick Henry has 64 carries for 317 yards in five games. He rushed for 169 yards in the season opener and has only 148 in the four games since.