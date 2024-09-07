 Skip navigation
Patriots add Jabrill Peppers to injury report, list him as questionable

  
Published September 7, 2024 12:56 PM

The Patriots made an addition to their injury report on Saturday.

Safety Jabrill Peppers is now listed as questionable to play against the Bengals. Peppers has a hip injury and was not on the practice report at all this week.

Peppers signed a three-year extension with the Patriots this offseason. Peppers had 78 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.

Left guard Sidy Sow was ruled out by the Patriots on Friday. Running back Antonio Gibson, tackle Vederian Lowe, and edge rusher Joshua Uche join Peppers in the questionable category for the season opener.