Patriots add Kobe Jones, Christian McCarroll to linebacker group

  
Published August 21, 2024 07:38 AM

There are two new linebackers at Patriots camp this week.

The team announced the signings of Kobe Jones and Christian McCarroll to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. No terms of the deals nor any corresponding moves were announced.

Jones signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in 2021 and he’s also spent time with the Dolphins, Titans, Packers, and Panthers since entering the professional ranks. He played in one game for the Packers and one game with the Panthers and has also gotten game action in the CFL.

McCarroll was undrafted out of Grand Valley State this year. He had 67 tackles and eight sacks in his final college season.