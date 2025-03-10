Patriots agree to terms with Khyiris Tonga

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is the latest addition to the free agent haul in New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tonga has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. It is set to pay him $2.7 million for the 2025 season.

Tonga had 22 tackles in 13 games for the Cardinals during the 2024 season. He had 43 tackles and a half-sack in two seasons with the Vikings and 24 tackles while playing for the Bears in his rookie season.

The Patriots have also struck deals with defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses since the free agent negotiating window opened on Monday.