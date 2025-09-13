Patriots agree to trade WR Ja’Lynn Polk to Saints

Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk is out for the year with a shoulder injury and he’ll be playing for a new team once he’s ready to get back on the field in 2026.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the Patriots have agreed to trade Polk to the Saints. They will get a 2027 sixth-round pick and send a 2028 seventh-round selection to New Orleans along with the wideout.

Polk was a second-round pick in New England last year. He appeared in 15 games and made seven starts for the Patriots, but only caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve in August and he’ll spend the rest of the year working his way toward a fresh start in New Orleans.