Patriots announce hirings of Josh McDaniels, Terrell Williams, Jeremy Springer

Josh McDaniels is officially back with the Patriots.

The Patriots announced that McDaniels has been hired as the offensive coordinator on new head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff on Wednesday. It is the third time that McDaniel has served in the role as he had two stints working for Bill Belichick and was part of six Super Bowl winners in New England.

Vrabel was part of three of those teams and the two men will be working together to try to restore the Patriots to that kind of success.

The Patriots also confirmed that Terrell Williams will be the defensive coordinator and that Jeremy Springer will head up the special teams staff. Williams worked under Vrabel in Tennessee and spent the 2024 season on the Lions staff while Springer is a holdover from Jerod Mayo’s staff in New England.