 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots announce hirings of Josh McDaniels, Terrell Williams, Jeremy Springer

  
Published January 22, 2025 03:20 PM

Josh McDaniels is officially back with the Patriots.

The Patriots announced that McDaniels has been hired as the offensive coordinator on new head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff on Wednesday. It is the third time that McDaniel has served in the role as he had two stints working for Bill Belichick and was part of six Super Bowl winners in New England.

Vrabel was part of three of those teams and the two men will be working together to try to restore the Patriots to that kind of success.

The Patriots also confirmed that Terrell Williams will be the defensive coordinator and that Jeremy Springer will head up the special teams staff. Williams worked under Vrabel in Tennessee and spent the 2024 season on the Lions staff while Springer is a holdover from Jerod Mayo’s staff in New England.