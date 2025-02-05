Patriots announce Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff, which includes four holdovers

The Patriots announced Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff for 2024.

Vrabel, who spent six seasons as the head coach of the Titans, hired nine coaches who were with him in Tennessee. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, running backs coach Tony Dews, assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, defensive line coach Clinton McMillan, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, safeties coach Scott Booker, defensive backs coach Jason Hamilton, defensive assistant Milton Patterson and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn have reunited with Vrabel.

Four coaches were rehired from Jerod Mayo staff, with special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, Quinn and Ben McAdoo agreeing to stay. Mayo’s brother, Deron Mayo, also remains as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

“The goal in filling out the 2025 Patriots coaching staff was to identify loyal, trustworthy coaches who are diverse in background, ideas, experiences and systems,” Vrabel said in a statement. “We will be aligned in our vision to teach and develop our players with creativity, consistency and an attention to detail with the major goal of developing relationships that stretch beyond the field and meeting rooms.

“We are going to build a program that players, coaches and staff want to be a part of, protect and be proud of. There are so many great people in this building who help our players and the coaching staff on a daily basis. I am excited to work side by side with them to build this program.”

The 2025 Patriots coaching staff is listed below:

Josh McDaniels: Offensive Coordinator

Thomas Brown: Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator

Doug Marrone: Offensive Line

Jason Houghtaling: Assistant Offensive Line

Robert Kugler: Assistant Offensive Line

Todd Downing: Wide Receivers

Tony Dews: Running Backs

Ashton Grant: Quarterbacks

Riley Larkin: Offensive Assistant

Chuckie Keeton: Offensive Assistant

Jeremy Springer: Special Teams Coordinator

Tom Quinn: Assistant Special Teams

Terrell Williams: Defensive Coordinator

Zak Kuhr: Inside Linebackers

Scott Booker: Safeties

Justin Hamilton: Cornerbacks

Clint McMillan: Defensive Line

Mike Smith: Outside Linebackers

Vinny DePalma: Defensive Assistant

Kevin Richardson: Defensive Assistant

Milton Patterson: Defensive Assistant

Ben McAdoo: Senior Defensive Assistant

Mike Vrabel: Head Coach

John Streicher: Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy

Frank Piraino: Director of Sports Performance

Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning

Brian McDonough: Assistant Strength and Conditioning