Carter misses media availability due to illness
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots announce Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff, which includes four holdovers

  
Published February 5, 2025 05:58 PM

The Patriots announced Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff for 2024.

Vrabel, who spent six seasons as the head coach of the Titans, hired nine coaches who were with him in Tennessee. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, running backs coach Tony Dews, assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, defensive line coach Clinton McMillan, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, safeties coach Scott Booker, defensive backs coach Jason Hamilton, defensive assistant Milton Patterson and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn have reunited with Vrabel.

Four coaches were rehired from Jerod Mayo staff, with special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, Quinn and Ben McAdoo agreeing to stay. Mayo’s brother, Deron Mayo, also remains as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

“The goal in filling out the 2025 Patriots coaching staff was to identify loyal, trustworthy coaches who are diverse in background, ideas, experiences and systems,” Vrabel said in a statement. “We will be aligned in our vision to teach and develop our players with creativity, consistency and an attention to detail with the major goal of developing relationships that stretch beyond the field and meeting rooms.

“We are going to build a program that players, coaches and staff want to be a part of, protect and be proud of. There are so many great people in this building who help our players and the coaching staff on a daily basis. I am excited to work side by side with them to build this program.”

The 2025 Patriots coaching staff is listed below:
Josh McDaniels: Offensive Coordinator
Thomas Brown: Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator
Doug Marrone: Offensive Line
Jason Houghtaling: Assistant Offensive Line
Robert Kugler: Assistant Offensive Line
Todd Downing: Wide Receivers
Tony Dews: Running Backs
Ashton Grant: Quarterbacks
Riley Larkin: Offensive Assistant
Chuckie Keeton: Offensive Assistant

Jeremy Springer: Special Teams Coordinator
Tom Quinn: Assistant Special Teams

Terrell Williams: Defensive Coordinator
Zak Kuhr: Inside Linebackers
Scott Booker: Safeties
Justin Hamilton: Cornerbacks
Clint McMillan: Defensive Line
Mike Smith: Outside Linebackers
Vinny DePalma: Defensive Assistant
Kevin Richardson: Defensive Assistant
Milton Patterson: Defensive Assistant
Ben McAdoo: Senior Defensive Assistant

Mike Vrabel: Head Coach
John Streicher: Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy
Frank Piraino: Director of Sports Performance
Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning
Brian McDonough: Assistant Strength and Conditioning