Patriots announce training camp schedule

The Patriots have announced the schedule for this summer’s training camp.

They will hold their first practice at the team’s facility on July 23. Players will report to camp on July 22.

That will be the first of 12 practices that are open to the public during head coach Mike Vrabel’s first camp since taking the job.

New England’s other open practices will be on July 24-26, July 28-31, August 4-6, and August 10.

The practice on August 6 will be a joint session with the Buccaneers ahead of the team’s preseason game at Gillette Stadium later in the week.