Report: Patriots, Christian Barmore discussing extension

The Patriots will be adding a number of rookies to the roster over the coming days, but that’s not the only thing that de facto G.M. Eliot Wolf and the rest of the personnel department is working on right now.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team is discussing a contract extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Barmore was a 2021 second-round pick and he is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Barmore has only started 11 games over the last three seasons, but he’s played more than half of the team’s defensive snaps in two of those years. That number spiked in 2023 when Barmore played two-thirds of the team’s snaps.

Barmore has 133 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 44 overall appearances.