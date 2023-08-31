Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers

Matt Corral has a new home and Mac Jones has some company at his position on New England’s 53-man roster.

The Patriots have claimed Corral off waivers, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That gives New England two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster after the Patriots waived Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.

Carolina dropped Corral — a third-round pick in the 2022 draft — this week. He completed 60 percent of his passes in the preseason for 249 yards with an interception. He also tallied 47 yards on four carries.

After Carolina selected him at No. 94 overall out of Ole Miss last year, Corral was sidelined for his entire rookie season with a foot injury. Of course, the Panthers now have Bryce Young at QB1 after trading up to select him at No. 1 overall.

While Corral is on the 53-man roster, the Patriots could still call up Zappe or Cunningham off the practice squad to be the No. 2 quarterback three times each. We’ll see how New England elects to handle the situation behind Jones when the Patriots host the Eagles on Sept. 10.