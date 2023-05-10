 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Patriots cut Lynn Bowden

  
Published May 10, 2023 12:37 PM

Lynn Bowden, a 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders who has never lived up to his potential, has been released by the Patriots.

Bowden, a wide receiver who was one of the most versatile players in college football during his time at Kentucky, appeared in just one game in 2022 but had hoped to earn a spot on the Patriots’ roster this year.

The Raiders brain trust of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loved Bowden’s potential but quickly determined that he wasn’t good enough and traded him to the Dolphins before his rookie season even started, for a swap of late-round picks. Bowden played in 10 games as a rookie in 2020 and then never got on the field in 2021.

Bowden will now try to find another NFL team that believes in his talents, which have so far gone unrealized.