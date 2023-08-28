Patriots cut P Corliss Waitman

The Patriots cut punter Corliss Waitman on Monday. The team also announced it waived quarterback Trace McSorley.

The McSorley move was reported earlier in the day.

The release of Waitman leaves rookie sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer as the only punter on the roster.

Waitman, who is left-footed, signed with the Patriots after the Broncos cut him during the offseason.

He was born in Belgium and grew up in the Netherlands playing soccer, but moved to the United States in high school and started punting. Waitman played his college football at South Alabama and has spent time in the NFL with the Steelers and Raiders in addition to the Broncos.

He also previously had a stint on the Patriots’ practice squad.