oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots cut punter Jake Bailey

  
Published March 10, 2023 12:17 PM
Patriots punter Jake Bailey ended the 2022 season filing a grievance over a suspension the team handed him, and now he’s starting the 2023 league year out of work.

The Patriots released Bailey today.

That’s going to make the result of the grievance process particularly interesting: Bailey’s contract guaranteed him $2.115 million in 2023, but the Patriots will likely claim that the guarantee is voided because they suspended him at the end of the 2022 season.

Bailey’s suspension apparently stemmed from a disagreement between the player and the team about whether Bailey was ready to return from injured return and start playing again. Bailey had his worst season in 2022, and he may contend in the grievance process that the suspension was a pretext for the Patriots to get out of paying him his guaranteed money.

Regardless, Bailey will now hit free agency and try to sign on with another team, while likely continuing the grievance process with his old team.