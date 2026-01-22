 Skip navigation
Patriots designate Mack Hollins for return from injured reserve

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:11 PM

Wide receiver Mack Hollins didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he took a step back toward the Patriots’ lineup on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Hollins has been designated for return from injured reserve. Hollins missed the last four games with an abdominal injury.

Hollins’s participation level at Thursday’s practice will be disclosed on New England’s injury report. Hollins will also get an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Broncos on Friday. The Patriots would need to make a roster move to activate him by Saturday afternoon.

Hollins had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.