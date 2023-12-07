Patriots elevate Malik Cunningham, Kevin Harris for Thursday night

The Patriots didn’t use quarterback Malik Cunningham in last Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Chargers, but he could find his way onto the field against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Cunningham has been elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game. He appeared in one game earlier this season, but spent all of last week on the bench as Bailey Zappe took all the snaps at quarterback.

The Patriots also had Mac Jones active in Week 13 and we’ll find out 90 minutes before kickoff if they’ll be going with the same approach this time.

Running back Kevin Harris has also been elevated for Thursday night. Harris had 18 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots last season and is up this week because of Rhamondre Stevenson’s ankle injury.