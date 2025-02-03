Patriots hire former Jets assistant Todd Downing as wide receivers coach

The Patriots have hired Todd Downing as their new wide receivers coach, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Downing was with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

He joined Vrabel’s staff in 2019 as the Titans’ tight ends coach. The team elevated him to offensive coordinator in 2021, and he held that role for two seasons before being fired after the Titans finished the 2022 season 28th in points scored (17.5).

Downing also was the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2017.

He has coached quarterbacks and tight ends since his NFL career began in 2005, but Downing has never coached wide receivers.

His most recent job was as the Jets’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.