Patriots, Jabrill Peppers finalizing three-year contract extension

  
Published July 26, 2024 10:53 AM

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is ready to commit to playing in New England beyond this season.

The Patriots and Peppers are finalizing a three-year contract extension with a base value of $24 million, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Peppers had been heading into the final year of his contract, but now it appears he’s not going anywhere any time soon.

Peppers had one of his best pro seasons last year, starting 15 games for the Patriots. He’s had an up-and-down career with stints on the Browns and Giants before arriving in New England, but the Patriots believe they’ve found a good fit for him as a starter on their defense, as well as getting key contributions on special teams out of him, and they want him around for a few more years.