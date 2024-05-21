 Skip navigation
Patriots’ Keion White: We don’t have Bill Belichick cursing us out every play anymore

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:46 AM

Patriots defensive end Keion White says the Patriot Way hasn’t changed much with the departure of Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo becoming the new head coach. But it is different not having Belichick in his ear all the time.

“We don’t got Bill cursing us out every play anymore, but it’s still pretty similar,” White said.

White made clear that he wasn’t complaining about Belichick’s coaching style and actually liked the way Belichick held him to a high standard.

“I miss it,” White said. “I like Bill. He’s my type of coach, like a hard-ass. I like that. I respond well to things like that. But Mayo’s done a pretty good job, too. It’s all different. Mayo’s doing a really good job of staying true to himself, not trying to fill somebody else’s shoes, but create his own path, and I really respect that.”

Last year Belichick drafted White in the second round, and White played in 16 games with four starts. He’ll try to earn more playing time this year, and hopefully play well enough that Mayo isn’t cursing him out after every play.